Las Palmas midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng missed a golden chance from the line as his side managed a 1-0 win over Sporting Gijon.

The 29-year-old could have reduced the drama in the final stretch if he had scored after the goalkeeper was well beaten.

But the Ghanaian made a mess of the situation as the scores stood at 1-0.

