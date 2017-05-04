Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Kevin Boateng shows support for troubled former Tottenham Hotspur teammate Aaron Lennon following news of breakdown

Published on: 04 May 2017

Las Palmas midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has sent best wishes to disturbed England winder Aaron Lennon after news emerged of his breakdown.

Boateng, 30, joined the sporting world to unite behind the Everton wideman who is under observation after breaking down following the death of his grandad.

Police are reported to have detained him after fearing for his welfare over mental concerns.

And Kevin Boateng has wished the star well after news broke of his current situation.

Lennon is being attended to by a specialist at the Salford Royal Hospital.

By Patrick Akoto

