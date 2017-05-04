Kevin Boateng shows support for troubled former Tottenham Hotspur teammate Aaron Lennon following news of breakdown

Las Palmas midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has sent best wishes to disturbed England winder Aaron Lennon after news emerged of his breakdown.

Boateng, 30, joined the sporting world to unite behind the Everton wideman who is under observation after breaking down following the death of his grandad.

Police are reported to have detained him after fearing for his welfare over mental concerns.

And Kevin Boateng has wished the star well after news broke of his current situation.

Thoughts and love with Aaron Lennon and his family right now!! Get well soon azza #toplad pic.twitter.com/R96VsrFhJT — Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) May 3, 2017

Lennon is being attended to by a specialist at the Salford Royal Hospital.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)