It was full on the pitch during the first practice of the Frankfurt Eintracht this week. Twenty-four outfield players and three goalkeepers frilled on the pitch. And the scenery was also amazing as several hundreds of fans thronged the park to witness the exercise.

However, one player who was missing from the practice is the experienced Japanese star Makoto Hasebe, who could train individually in the gym with what looked like a slight knee knock. Yanni Regäsel and Danny Blum all completed their training under the supervision of Rehatrainer Martin Spohrer.

In the middle of the crowd was Kevin Prince Boateng. It is difficult to miss the 30-year-old presence because he has a striking habit of pulling the trousers far up and the spouts up to the knee. A little show has to be.

The new acquisition from Las Palmas is to use the working week to be ready for the Saturday’s home match against the VfL Wolfsburg. First and foremost, it is about getting to know the team, getting a sense of the paths of the individual colleagues and getting to know the special way the coach works. Boateng is physically fit, he has also participated in the preparation at UD Las Palmas on the holiday island of Gran Canaria.

Boateng for the first time make an appearance in front his new home crowd on Saturday as they aim to bounce back from their disappointing 0-0 draw at SC Freiburg.

