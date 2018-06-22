Kevin Prince Boateng admits missing the FIFA World Cup

Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng has reiterated missing the greatest football competition in the World, the FIFA World Cup following the Black Stars failure to qualify for the mundial.

Boateng, who has been dismissed from the senior national team following his role in the debacle at the World Cup four years ago, has been a keen follower of this years competition, posting actively on social media.

The Eintracht Frankfurt forward posted on twitter that he is missing the competition where he excelled with the senior national team.

"I really miss me at the World Cup," the 31 year old posted.

Boateng was a member of the Black Stars team that reached the quarter finals of the World Cup in South America. His goal against the United States in the round of 16 was crucial as Ghana reached the quarter finals.

The Black Stars were on the brink of history after a last minute penalty was missed by Asamoah Gyan in the quarter finals, with Ghana eventually losing to Uruguay on penalties.

However, at the FIFA World Cup in Brazil, 2014, Kevin Prince Boateng and Sulley Muntari were expelled from camp after the first game following agitations at the team's hotel.