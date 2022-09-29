Kevin-Prince Boateng adopts wife's surname for social media pages

Ghanaian footballer Kevin-Prince Boateng has added his wife's surname to his name on social media.

The 35-year-old who is married to Italian model Valentina Fradegrada showed his love for her by including her surname on his social media names.

The pair have been together for almost a year following his divorce with ex-wife Melissa Satta.

Boateng is known for controversies on an off the pitch but his relationship with Fradegrada has been close to perfect.

The pair became the first couple to marry in the metaverse.

“I wanted to do something special for Valentina, something that nobody had ever done,” Boateng said of the wedding.

“And thanks to Over, we can celebrate our love like no one has done before, in a space location.”

Kevin-Prince Boateng is in the final year of his career, having announced he will retire at the end of the 2022/23 season.

The former AC Milan and Barcelona star returned to Germany last summer after a nomadic career abrioad.

He last played for the Black Stars of Ghana in 2014.