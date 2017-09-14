Kevin Prince Boateng attributes extensive training changes to sharp form

Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng has revealed the extensive changes he has made to his training since his switch to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Boateng, who joined the Eagles in the off season after terminating his contract with Spanish side UD Las Palmas, has already endeared himself to the club's faithful after his impressive three outings in the Bundesliga.

The 30-year-old powered the Eagles to their first win of the season when they defeated Borussia Monchengladbach 1-0 at the Borussia Park over the weekend.

When asked about the secret of his fine start for Niko Kovac's side, the former AC Milan ace disclosed, "I have to say honestly, this is my first station where I work a lot. But that is also because the Bundesliga has a different culture than the leagues in Italy or Spain."

"There is more football in the foreground, here is more running and fitness. This is a big change, but the trainers give me time."

