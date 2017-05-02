Kevin Prince Boateng backs Sulley Muntari after alleged racial abuse

Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng has thrown his weight behind Sulley Muntari for walking off the pitch in their game against Cagliari after he was racially abuse by the home crowd.

Muntari was booked late in his team's 1-0 loss at Cagliari, seemingly for dissent after confronting the match official.

The former Ghana international, who responded by walking off before the final whistle, has since claimed his premature departure was an act of protest following his perceived mistreatment at the hands of sections of the home crowd.

Prince Boateng was giving opinion on his compatriot’s alleged racial abuse at the hands of Cagliari fans in an Italian Serie A fixture on Sunday.

"I'm sad and I understand Sulley Muntari. Everyone knows that he is a wonderful guy and a winner," Boateng told Sky Sport.

"If he left the field, it's because something happened, and I have to say it shook me a little bit.”

"It's difficult to explain how I feel. I'm sad and angry because those who are around close their eyes.”

"The referee doesn't just have to leave the field and give a warning [to the fans]. The referee should have more authority."

An irate Muntari lashed out at the referee after the match, saying: "The fans were wrong, but the referee had to act differently; not accuse me of causing trouble. I am the victim here.”

"The referee does not just have to be on the field and whistle; he has to do it all, even feel these things and be an example."

In 2013, Boateng, then on the books of AC Milan together with Muntari, similarly walked off the pitch after being racially abused by fans during a friendly game with lower tier side Pro Patria.

