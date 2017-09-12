Kevin Prince Boateng could lead Eintracht Frankfurt to European football this season

Back at the Borussia Park in Mönchengladbach, back to the place where our team had made their way into the Cup final in the spring after a dramatic match.

This time, both teams met in the Bundesliga and it was a clash of two different contestants started differently in the season. Here the homeowners, who beat the 1. FC Cologne in the Derby to the start, had the following week but with a draw in Augsburg had to get along. There the Eintracht, which in the two games against Freiburg and Wolfsburg was clearly superior over long distances, but so far with only one point and still without its own gate.

This should change as far as possible on this matchday, although a change was also necessary in the defensive where the inefficient Makoto Hasebe (knee) had to be replaced. For him, Carlos "El Titan" Salcedo moved into the starting lineup and thus came to his first mandatory game in the Adlerdress after he had the first games still because of a shoulder injury. Apart from this, the start-up was unchanged compared to the previous week. A new option from the bank came from Ante Rebic, who was loaned from AC Florence on "Deadline Day". Max Besuschkow was also in the squad for the first time in the still young season, which in the previous week at the Freundschaftsspiel in Marburg sustainably drew attention and scored three hits.

1st half: Boateng early in the offside, then ice cold

Headed by captain David Abraham, the SGE first appeared in their new red dodging squad at the Niederrhein. And it would have taken the lead almost 50 seconds. Unfortunately, Kevin-Prince Boateng, who hit the ball from a short distance over the line, was offside. Unfortunate: the incomplete conclusion of Gacinovic would probably have rolled over the line without any intervention of our No. 17 and thus had been in conformity with the rules. This scene nevertheless gave the marching direction for the first minutes of the match, as both teams acted with an open visor and tried to take an offensive approach.

After 13 minutes the Frankfurt made it better: With his back to the goal, Haller took the ball in the sixteenth-meter room and gave up shortly on Boateng, who did not long torched and led to the guest guidance. The Eintracht stayed on the ball for the first time and had more chances of a hit in Haller and Boateng. At the same time, the Kovac-elf anticipated the attacking attempts of the foals, who were only able to reach the first goal in the 18th minute via the fast outside runners Herrmann and Hazard. Mönchengladbach was now better in the game and became more secure, at the same time the Eintracht also stayed awake and let a little further fall back to the rooms in the last third tight. The SGE was still dangerous, with a distance shot by Gelson Fernandes (27th).

In the 39th minute, Eintracht had a good chance to take the lead after a quick counterattack by agile Gacinovic from the left side of Yann Sommer's goal, but the shot went wide of the post. Since Haller's second goal was not justified because of the lack of time, the pace of the visitors led to a break.

2nd half: Eintracht holds the zero

Personell remained everything after the change of the page, but Dieter Hecking changed his basic information somewhat and thus responded to the problems of his team in the spielaufbau. After 51 minutes, the beaten Boateng, who had got the elbow of Vestergaard in the first pass, left the field and was replaced by Rebic, which did not change the tactical alignment of Niko Kovac. In contrast to the first round, the successful offensive action was not enough before a header from Ginter after a corner for the first time Lukas Hradecky called, but could react without problems (54). Brenzlig, on the other hand, was on the next corner and a long shot from Stindl.

In the 58th minute the first good chance of the Eintracht: In the rundual Rebic took his opponent Vestergaard a few meters off and played the ball in the middle, where however no customer was ready. Hecking also changed for the first time and brought Hofmann for the more defensive Zakaria into the game. Despite their speed, the Mönchengladbacher still could not be put into the scales and were always placed in time by the Frankfurt back-team. After a four-year bout in Augsburg, Borussia Park had recently returned to the squad. The Eintracht got defensively still more to do so and the trips in the half of the Mönchengladbacher became increasingly rare.

The rear group of the Hesse, on the other hand, was still keen and alert, although the foals burned with a lot of determination towards Lukas Hradecky. Against dense staggered Frankfurt, however, the elf of the Niederrhein missed the inspiring ideas, which then came through good individual actions such as from Hazard to goal closures (79). With Russ and Tawatha brought Kovac in the last quarter of an hour again two fresh forces, while the noble bearers in the person of Gacinovic once again offensive signs of life (81/85). On the other side, neither Bobadilla (83 ') nor any of his teammates put the leather in the goal. So it was also during the almost eight-minute (!) Stoppage time, with the Eintracht the first three of the season with united forces could hold.

