Kevin-Prince Boateng dedicates debut Bundesliga goal for Eintracht Frankfurt to brain-damaged player

Eintracht Frankfurt and Ghana attacker Kevin-Prince Boateng dedicated his first goal in the Bundesliga since 2014 to a player who suffered brain damage after collapsing in a friendly game.

Boateng, who was playing for Schalke when he last scored in the league before spells at AC Milan and Las Palmas, fired home early to give Eintracht Frankfurt a hard-fought 1-0 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday.

He celebrated by revealing a shirt with “Nouri” written on the front, a tribute to Abdelhak Nouri. The Ajax midfielder was diagnosed with severe and permanent brain damage five days after he collapsed in July due to an irregular heartbeat during a friendly against Werder Bremen in Austria.

Boateng said after the match, “I don’t know him but the story really moved me.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)