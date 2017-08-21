Kevin-Prince Boateng delighted over his Frankfurt debut, wants win over Wolfsburg

Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has expressed his delight over his debut for German side Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday and wants to win their first game of the season on Saturday when they host Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga game.

The talented player was unable to inspire Frankfurt to victory on his Bundesliga return on Sunday as they draw away to Freiburg.

Frankfurt were held in a 0-0 draw at Freiburg on Sunday marking Boateng's first appearance since joining the visiting side just two days ago.

Boateng came on in the second half. Frankfurt signed the former Hertha Berlin, Borussia Dortmund and Schalke midfielder on Friday after he left Spanish side Las Palmas by mutual consent.

He is delighted to have made his first appearance for the club but he is angling for more success starting this coming weekend at home to Wolfsburg.

"Happy about my first minutes in the Eintracht shirt!! Let's get back to work and keep the next 3 points at home," Boateng wrote.

Boateng signed a three-year deal with Eintracht Frankfurt after his shock exit from Las Palmas for personal reasons.

He mutually agreed to terminate his contract with the Spanish club on Wednesday, planning to 'continue his career where he can be close to his family.'

Las Palmas confirmed his 'unexpected departure was due to personal reasons of a serious nature.'

Now his return to native Germany - where his family remained during his stint in Spain - will be his mainstay with the Bundesliga outfit Frankfurt.

