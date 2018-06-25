Kevin Prince Boateng hails Iran Milad Mohammadi's acrobatic-throw against Spain

Ghanaian forward Kevin Prince Boateng is one many to have shared their thought on the acrobatic-throw attempt by Iranian full-back Milad Mohammadi during their 1-0 defeat to Spain in the ongoing World Cup.

The 24-year-old full back kissed the ball and pointed to the sky before he tried to send the ball into the box.

Despite successfully landing the flip, the Iran substitute got his execution all wrong and had to retake the throw having then lost his nerve.

The flustered Mohammadi decided to throw the ball backwards, and not into the penalty area.

As a result, Spain had time to organise themselves and easily dealt with the attack - with Mohammadi having wasted almost 30 seconds with time running out.

Spain survived the late scare to win the game 1-0 courtesy Diego Costa's fortuitous strike.

Boateng took to twitter to hailed the braveness of the Akhmat Grozny defender.

"I love Mohammadi" tweeted Bundesliga professional Kevin-Prince Boateng and added to his message no less than 16 tears smiling smilies and the hashtag"numberone".

Watch Milad Mohammadi's throw-in move below:

94th minute and you need an equaliser... A roly-poly throw in, you say? WHAT #IRNESP #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/X4lIMAF0Bq