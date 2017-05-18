Kevin-Prince Boateng happy to extend Las Palmas deal

Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng is delighted to have extended his contract with Spanish side Las Palmas.

Boateng, 30, signed a three-year contract extension with the club announcing the deal on Thursday.

The former AC Milan midfielder joined the Canary outfit on a one-year deal last year.

But he has been rewarded with an improved long-term offer after excelling in the 12 months spell.

And he is happy to stay in Spain where he has scored 10 goals and provided four assists for the side to stay afloat.

Happy to keep wearing the shirt of @udlaspalmasoficial #2020 #prince7 pic.twitter.com/IbaHqgOAmZ — Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) May 18, 2017

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)