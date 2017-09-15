Kevin-Prince Boateng: Jurgen Klopp's man management skills are 'magical'

Jurgen Klopp's man-management skills are "magical" but he's "tactically not the best coach in the world'', according to Kevin-Prince Boateng.

The former Tottenham midfielder played under Klopp during a loan spell at Borussia Dortmund back in 2009.

''Perhaps he is tactically not the best coach in the world, but he’s the best coach in the sense that he knows exactly what to do in every second of the game,'' he told Kicker.

"And he knows exactly how to treat each player. This is his magic: that 30 players are happy in a 30-man squad. I have not yet seen that in any coach, including players who have not played a minute.''

Boateng, who now plays for Eintracht Frankfurt, revealed he considered retiring from football when he was suspended by Schalke in 2015 amid allegations of a lack of commitment.

"My dream is to help young players. I don't want them to make the mistakes I did in the past," he added.

