Kevin-Prince Boateng offers support to Blaise Matuidi after racial attack

A number of football stars have condemned racial abuse towards Juventus star Blaise Matuidi after their 1-0 win over Cagliari in Italy.

Ghanaian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has come out in support of the midfielder following the unfortunate incident in the Italian Serie A last weekend.

The Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder has lambasted the acts of racism in football.

After the Old Lady's Serie A victory on Saturday, Matuidi took to social media to reveal that he was a subject of racial abuse during the encounter at the Sardegna Arena.

Though the Sardinian club apologised to Matuidi after the incident, Boateng and Aurier have shown that the football world is united to rebuke the shameful act.

https://twitter.com/KPBofficial/status/950080578140954624

