Kevin-Prince Boateng reacts to Ghana's defeat against Brazil

Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng reacted to Black Stars defeat against Brazil with an emoji on his social media handle.

Black Stars lost 3-0 to Brazil in an international friendly as part of preparations ahead of the 2022 World Cup to be staged in Qatar.

The five-time World Champions dominated Ghana in the first half putting three goals past Jojo Wollacott.

Marquinois scored the opening with a header from a corner kick before Richarlison scored a brace to secure the win for Brazil.

Ghana showed an improved performance in the second half with the inclusion of Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Elisha Owusu, Daniel Kofi Kyereh and Mohammed Salisu.

🤦🏾‍♂️ — Kevin-Prince Fradegrada Boateng (@KPBofficial) September 23, 2022

Ghana will play Nicaragua in their second friendly on Tuesday in Spain.

The Black Stars are in Group H of the 2022 World Cup alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.