Kevin-Prince Boateng reacts to throwback AC Milan video

AC Milan last Friday shared a video of Kevin-Prince Boateng's inspiring comeback win against Leece in Serie A during the 2011/12 season, and the midfielder reacted to it.

AC Milan came back from a 3-0 deficit to defeat Lecce 4-3 on Sunday, thanks to a stunning second-half hat trick from Boateng and a late winner from Mario Yepes.

Milan were in disarray for the first 45 minutes, falling behind 3-0 thanks to goals from Guillermo Giacomazzi, a Massimo Oddo penalty, and Carlos Grossmuller.

But Boateng came off the bench to score three goals in 14 minutes, and Yepes scored seven minutes later to give Massimiliano Allegri's team an unlikely victory.