Kevin-Prince Boateng returns to action for Las Palmas but tastes defeat in Copa del Rey

Midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng returned to action on Tuesday night for Las Palmas in their Copa del Rey defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Boateng replaced Jonathan Viera in the 81st minute when they had conceded all two goals from Koke and Antoine Griezmann.

The 29-year-old had not played since 28 November when he scored in the 3-1 win over Athletic Bilbao in the La Liga.

Boateng, who has six months left on his contract, has been a hit with five goals in 11 league appearances.

