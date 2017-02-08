Kevin Prince Boateng reveals Mubarak Wakaso talked him into moving to Las Palmas

Las Palmas midfielder Kevin Prince Boateng claims his brother and friend Mubarak Wakaso played a key role in helping him chose Las Palmas in the summer.

The former AC Milan midfielder is enjoying life in Spain after some difficult time out with AC Milan and the Ghana National team.

The 29-year-old has now simmered down and is enjoying his football but is not forgetting the advise he got from Mubarak Wakaso who had enjoyed a successful loan spell with the Gran Canaria side.

“Las Palmas may seem a curious choice – this is only their second top flight season in 15 years – but, asked why, the answer is swift:

“Why not?” Options were not limitless, he had seen them on television, and Mubarak Wakaso told him they were different – an attractive team whose idealistic manager Quique Setien emphasises expression and enjoyment.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)