Kevin-Prince Boateng reveals snubbing Drogba's advise to stay focused

Kevin-Prince Boateng has revealed he paid no heed to an advise former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba to stay focused on football.

The Las Palmas has been reflection on his past as a promising talent who could have achieved more in football.

Boateng moved to England and signed for Tottenham but wasted time non football issues like clubbing and lavish spending.

He recalled being advised by his African brother but the 29-year-old did not listen at that time.

''Drogba tried to talk to me [during my wayward days], but I wasn’t open to good advice, not even that coming from Didier Drogba,'' SportBild excerpted from the book.

''He said: ‘Focus on football. There’re 1000 coaches and 999 of them will not like you. I had to fight for my place when I came from France.’ But I was not ready to listen to him.''

