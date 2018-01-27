Kevin-Prince Boateng scores as Eintracht Frankfurt defeat Monchengladbach to climb second in Bundesliga

Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng registered his name on the score sheet as Eintracht Frankfurt inflicted a 2-0 defeat on Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga on Friday.

The Eagles kept up their impressive 3-1 victory at Wolfsburg last week with another superlative display against Borussia Monchengladbach at the Commerzbank-Arena.

Coach Niko Kovac's side opened the scoring in the 43rd minute through Prince Boateng after latching on to a pass from Timothy Chandler to slide the ball past goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Frankfurt sealed the win in the 92nd minute courtesy Luka Jovic.

Boateng enjoyed full period of action as the Eagles climbed to 2nd on the standings with 33 points after 20 games.

