Kevin-Prince Boateng scores his maiden goal for German side Eintracht Frankfurt

Ghanaian midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng scored his first goal for German side Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday as they thrashed SG Treis/Allendorf 13-0.

With most players on international break the Bundesliga side took advantage of the break to play a friendly to keep players who are not playing for national teams the chance to stay fit.

And Boateng, who has not been called to the Ghana national team since the 2014 World Cup, scored in the game - his first for the club since joining them from Spanish club Las Palmas.

The 30-year-old scored the opener on 17 minutes before strikes from Max Besuschkow, Branimir Hrgota, Daichi Kamada, Marc Stendera, Sebastien Haller, Ante Rebic and Danny da Costa sealed the emphatic win.