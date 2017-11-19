Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Kevin Prince Boateng scores spectacular goal in Eintracht Frankfurt draw at Hoffenheim

Published on: 19 November 2017
Kevin-Prince Boateng

Kevin-Prince Boateng scored a stupendous goal as Eintracht Frankfurt drew 1-1 at Hoffenheim on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

The 30-year-old opened the scoring on 13 minutes for the visitors at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena.

He shot from from outside the penalty area to give Niko Kovac's charges the lead.

But Marc Uth grabbed the equalizer for Julian Nagelsmann’s men at the death to the split points.

Boateng has now scored two league goals for the side he joined in the summer.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations