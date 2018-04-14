Kevin Prince Boateng's Eintracht Frankfurt coach Niko Kovac to join Bayern Munich

Kevin Prince Boateng's Eintracht Frankfurt are set to lose coach Niko Kovac to Bayern Munich in the summer.

Kovac, who ordered the purchase of Kevin Boateng from Las Palmas at the start of the ongoing season, has agreed to a three-year contract with the Bundesliga champions starting in July.

The 46-year-old former Bayern defensive midfielder will take over from Jupp Heynckes, who stepped out of retirement to take charge at Bayern last October but has long said he will not continue beyond the end of the season. Bayern's attempts to convince the 72-year-old Heynckes otherwise were unsuccessful.

Despite relative inexperience after a stint in charge of Croatia, Kovac saved Frankfurt from relegation after taking over in March 2016 and led the team to the German Cup final the following season. Champions League qualification is possible this season after another stellar campaign.

Frankfurt also have a German Cup semi-final match against Schalke next week.

Kovac's brother Robert, also a former Bayern player, will join him from Frankfurt as his assistant.

Bayern were initially in talks with former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel, but he informed the club that he had agreed to take over another team while they was still trying to convince Heynckes to stay.

