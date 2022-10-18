Kevin-Prince Boateng’s ex-wife Melissa Satta is single again

While former Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng is happily married to model Valentina Fradegrada, his ex-wife Melissa Satta is single again.

Melissa Satta and Mattia Rivetti's relationship has ended. It was confirmed on social media by the Italian TV presenter, who wrote on her Instagram story: "After almost two years my relationship has reached the term. Thank you, Melissa."

There aren't many words. There were no specifics or explanations for the breakup. It is pointless to try to learn more about Rivetti by looking at his online presence: the entrepreneur, who is extremely private, does not even have an Instagram account.

And to think that until recently, the story between Melissa and Mattia, a fashion entrepreneur, seemed to be going well.

Only last August, to say the least, Satta posted a romantic photo of himself kissing his companion at sunset in front of the Sardinian sea.

After four years of marriage, Boateng and Melissa divorced in 2020. They have one child together.

Boateng is over the heartbreak and enjoying his marriage to Fradegrada. For social media, the Hertha Berlin star has taken his wife's surname.