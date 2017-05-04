Kick it Out blast Italian football authorities for banning Sulley Muntari for walking off pitch after being racially abused

KICK IT OUT have blasted the Italian football authorities for upholding Pescara midfielder Sully Muntari’s one-game ban after he was racially abused by spectators.

The former Ghana international was booked for dissent when he asked the referee to stop the Serie A game against Cagliari, protesting against being racially abused.

He then walked off the pitch in protest, for which he was shown a second yellow card and will now serve a one-game ban.

In a statement, Kick It Out said: “Kick It Out has made representation to FIFPro, the World Players’ Union, to share its frustrations about the treatment of Sulley Muntari by the FIGC (the Italian Football Federation).

“The gutless failure to not take action by the Italian authorities should not be allowed to pass.

“It’s unbelievable that Cagliari escaped punishment as ‘only ten’ fans were involved. This situation should never be allowed to happen again.”

Kick It Out independent trustee, Garth Crooks, called “for every self-respecting black player in the Italian League to not play this weekend unless the Italian authorities withdraw ban on Sulley Muntari."

