Kim Grant parts company with Ebusua Dwarfs, after contract expiration

Former Ghana international Kim Grant has officially parted ways with Ebusua Dwarfs.

Grant was contracted for a one-year period back in May 2016 and tasked to take charge of technical management of the club and also help in re-branding the Ghana Premier League side. He came in at a point when the Cape Coast based club was battling relegation from the Premier League and needed quick response to save the fortunes of the club.

During his stay with the club, Grant led Dwarfs to nine (9) wins, four (4) draws and six (6) defeats in 19 matches. He also created social media presence for the club by creating the club’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts as well as a Website. Dwarfs begun the 2015/2016 season poorly under the tutelage of coach J.E Sarpong and management decided to change the technical team with Grant given the mandate to supervise their survival. Ebusua Dwarfs were indeed saved, ending the season in 10th place and recording great club records including the 4-1 demolishing of Kumasi Asante Kotoko in Cape Coast.

Ahead of the new season, Chief Executive officer of the club Nana Aidoo decided to reassign Kim Grant as foreign representative of the club but negotiations broke down leading the two parties to part ways. Grant has returned to Czech Republic where he is managing his football academy, Kim Grant International Football Academy.

"When I left Dwarfs back in September I assume to continue my role as technical director of the club but only knew through a 3rd party am suppose to be European representative which this was never discussed. So I don't know where this has come from and not one single board member has been in touch with me since leaving in September."

"The points me and the technical team accumulated in that short space of time was fantastic and from being bottom of the league to finish 10th considering the recruitment of players were already there and had to utilise and get the confidence and winning mentality back into the players and club." "I'm now free and will look at embitious clubs who have the same goals and vision as mine to help them win the league and help them have more international exposure."

