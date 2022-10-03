King Faisal appoint coach Jimmy Cobblah to replace Bozovic Branko

Jimmy Cobblah has been named as King Faisal's new head coach, succeeding Bozovic Branko.

Following their poor start to the season, Faisal announced the departure of Branko and his assistant, Ivica Cvetanovski on Monday.

The Kumasi-based club have turned to Cobblah, who has experience on the local terrain, to rescue them from the bottom of the Ghana Premier League once the suspension is lifted.

"The coach helped us escape relegation but this season after 3 games without good results, he told us he can't continue. Despite everything he improved Enoch Morrison's striking abilities," club owner Alhaji Grusah told Happy FM.

King Faisal avoided relegation on the final day last season and have started the season poorly, with no points after three games.