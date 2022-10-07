GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 07 October 2022
King Faisal appoint Godwin Ablordey as assistant coach

King Faisal have appointed their former captain Godwin Ablordey as assistant coach.

He will work alongside newly appointed head coach Jimmy Cobblah to pull the club out of the bottom when the Ghana Premier League resumes.

"We are delighted to announce the appointment of Godwin Ablordey as our new assistant coach," the statement read.

"After a stellar playing career, Ablordey previously served as a coach and a team manager at Asante Kotoko.

"He is looking forward to returning to the club that has meant so much to him."

"Godwin Ablordey, who played and captained our club in 2003 will assist Jimmy Cobblah in the dugout."

"He is currently a holder of CAF License A."

 

