King Faisal chief Grusah argues Avram Grant should be handed new deal if he wins AFCON

King Faisal owner Alhaji Karim Grusah says Avram Grant should be handed a new deal if the Israeli wins the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana are in the semi-final of the tournament and must beat Cameroon to reach a second successive final under the former Chelsea boss.

Grant's initial 18-month contract expires at the end of the month and it looks he would not be handed an extension.

But Grusah believes if he wins the continental showpiece, the Ghana FA must reward with a new deal.

''I don’t watch performance in football I am only interested in the results,'' Grusah told Asempa FM.

''Watching the Congolese against the Black Stars yesterday, it was very obvious they were better than us but we were able to defeat them.

''But in football it is win, lose or draw but personally I don’t like the attitude of Avram Grant so he better continue to win because you can’t understand how he works.

''He is not a confident coach to my liking but if he is able to win the trophy I will plead with the FA to award him one or two year’s contract.

''We gave him two years contract to win the AFCON and in his first year he was able to send us to the finals in Equatorial Guinea so if he is able to win the ultimate this time around in Gabon, we should let him stay. When we are able to win the trophy, it is under Avram Grant.''

