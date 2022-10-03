King Faisal dismiss head coach Bozovic Branko and assistant Ivica Cvetanovski

Ghana Premier League side King Faisal Babes have parted ways with head coach Bozovic Branko and his assistant Ivica Cvetanovski with immediate effect, the club have announced on Monday.

Faisal have had a very poor start to the 2022-23 season having lost all of their opening three matches to Berekum Chelsea, Aduana Stars and Great Olympics.

Branko who is a UEFA License A holder took over from April 2022 following the departure of Amadu Nurudeen with nine games left to finish the 2021-2022 season.

The Kumasi based club are seated at the bottom of the table with no point.

Faisal survived a relegation scare last season in the latter stages and are not ready to experience such a run this campaign.

Former Ebusua Dwarfs and AshantiGold SC gaffer Ernest Thompson Quartey who recently joined the technical department is expected to took charge of the team.

Below is the communique: