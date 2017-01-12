King Faisal founder Alhaji Grusah backs new Kotoko coach Lugarozik to succeed

Founder of Division One League side King Faisal Babies, Alhaji Karim Grusah has thrown his weight behind newly appointed Asante Kotoko coach Zdravko Lugarozic to succeed.

Grusah who had a working relationship with the Croat was quizzed about the technical and tactical knowledge of the coach and he said he is the right man for the Kotoko job.

“He is a good coach. He can do the job but he will need the support of all to succeed. I have worked with him before and I am convinced he is the best,” Grusah told the media.

The tough-talking Alhaji Grusah however cautioned Kotoko fans to limit their expectations on the new coach as it can derail his plans for the club.

“But you must not be expecting too much from him. Coaching is a process. He can’t all of a sudden start winning matches and trophies. It will take some time,” he added.

The Porcupine Warriors announced the former King Faisal and AshGold trainer as their head coach a few days ago and he is expected to commence work immediately.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

