King Faisal, Okyeman Planners and thirteen others fail to meet Club Licensing requirements; have home venues disqualified

The Club Licensing Board of the Ghana Football Association has disqualified the match venues of 15 Division One clubs from hosting matches in the 2016/17 GN Bank Division One League with former Premier League campaigners King Faisal Babies FC, 2011 FA Cup winners Nania FC and flamboyant DOL side Okyeman Planners as major culprits.

According to a leaked report of the CLB, most of the fifteen clubs that had their centers disqualified had weak inner perimeter fences as well as having no dressing rooms.

Many others do not have permanent and standing secretariat while others have dilapidated walls and bad pitches.

These clubs will have to declare other matches centers closer as their home grounds latest by Friday to the CLB in order to maintain their status as members of the DOL.

Apart from the three clubs named already, notable clubs like Okwawu United, Wassaman FC and Eleven Wise are also victims.

The rest of the clubs include:

Danbort FC, Zein FC, Achicken FC, Dunkwa United, Mighty Royals, Kintampo FC and Tamale Glory Stars, FC Tanga and Proud United.

The GN Bank Division One League is scheduled to commence on the 18th February and all the clubs listed are expected to relocate as soon as possible or put in place the necessary requirements by the CLB to be able to use their venues.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

