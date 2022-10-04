King Faisal set to appoint ex-Ghana U20 coach Jimmy Cobblah 

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 04 October 2022
King Faisal is set to appoint former Black Satellites coach Jimmy Cobblah as their new head coach, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The Kumasi-based side parted ways with Coach Branko Bozovic and his assistant Ivica Cvetanovski

The decision comes on the back of a poor run of results in the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League.

King Faisal are without a win in their last three games in the Premier League.

Bankroller and President of the Club, Alhaji Karim Grunsah confirmed in an interview, talks are underway to appoint Jimmy Cobblah as the club's new head coach.

Grunsah confirmed why the club decided to part ways with Coach Branko Bozovic.

“The coach helped us escape relegation but this season after 3 games without good results, he told us he can’t continue. Despite everything he improved Enoch Morrison’s striking abilities.”, he told Happy FM.

