Kofi Manu lambastes Anas: 'He tried to set me up twice'

Outspoken vice-chairman of the Ghana FA Player Status Committee, Kofi Manu has alleged that renowned investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas tried to set him up twice with bribes but he failed on both occasions.

According to Kofi Manu, who also doubles as CEO Techiman City Football Club, they are attempts by some ‘football people’ who want to disgrace the FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi and his lieutenants getting them caught in bribery scandals.

During an interview withHappy FM’s Anopa Bosuo Sports, Kofi Manu bemoaned the ill tactics being used by the Anas and his crew but revealed that those of them who have been targeted are well aware of the plot and have become extremely cautious in dealing with people.

“There is this grave attempt by some football people to disgrace FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi and those around him. Anas and his people have attempted to set me up twice but on both occasions, they failed. I was offered a bribe of GHc 3,000 and another which was over GHc 20,000 to approve the floating status of some players but I rejected both. Hearts of Oak’s former operations guy called Acquah was one of those who was used to offer the money to me.” Kofi Manu revealed on Happy FM.

“Some of us have been targeted but we are too smart to fall for their bait. In fact the mode of operation being used by Anas and his crew is so wrong and he is a disgrace. They are always offering money to people to do things while videoing them. Why don’t they show their faces too or show wherte monies are not received or are returned? It’s time we wake up and make him know that what he is doing is wrong.” Kofi Manu added.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)