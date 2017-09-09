Kojo Addae-Mensah supports calls for transition in Black Stars, but claims it must be calculated

Chief Executive Officer of Data Bank Kojo Addae-Mensah has asserted that coach Kwesi Appiah needs to make a calculated transition in the Black Stars team following recent poor performances.

Barrage of criticisms have been labeled against the Black Stars old guards, more especially Asamoah Gyan, Andre and Jordan following their poor performance in Ghana's 1-1 draw with Congo in the qualifier of the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium last week.

Ahead of the team's return encounter in Brazzaville, Jordan and Andre Ayew pulled out from the squad at the last moment with hamstring injury and stomach disorder respectively whiles Gyan travelled with the team despite being declared injured.

And in the absence of the trio, Ghana recorded a 5-1 victory over the Red Devils, which has led to incessant calls of their premature sideline.

Nevertheless, Addae-Mensah, who is also a sports enthusiast, believes that decision should be solely left for the coach to make.

"It is the decision of coach Kwesi Appiah to make, but I feel that it's the time to start transitioning some players out the squad. However, I think it shouldn't be wholesaled because he'll need experienced players in some games. He'll need someone who can lead the young ones on the pitch when the going the gets tough," he told Happy FM.

"Above all, the ultimate decision will have to come from the coach but I strongly believe it'll be a good idea to start transition."