Korea-based Ghanaian Maxwell Boadu Acosty predicts big win for Black Stars against South Korea

FC Anyang winger Maxwell Boadu Acosty has thrown his support for the Black Stars ahead of their Group H clash against South Korea at the World Cup in Qatar.

The Korea-based Ghanaian believes the Black Stars will be too strong for the Asians when the two sides meet in their second group game.

Acosty admits Korea has quality but insists Ghana will win the game 3-1.

"Korea is a good team with great players like Son Heung-min (Tottenham), but Ghana also has a lot of good players playing in Europe. Ghana will beat Korea 2-1 or 3-1," he said as quoted by biz.chosun.com.

He added: “I have no choice but to support Ghana.”

Ghana made a return to the World Cup after edging Nigeria in the play-offs in March this year.

The Black Stars will also face 2016 European champions Portugal and Uruguay in Group H.