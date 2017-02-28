Kotoko assistant coach Godwin Ablordey salutes 'tough customers' AshantiGold

Asante Kotoko assistant coach Godwin Ablordey says his side had to dig deep for the 1-0 win over AshantiGold on Monday.

The Porcupine Warriors needed a Yakubu Mohammed goal late on in the second half to snatch the points.

''I think it was a very difficult and balanced game with both sides playing very well but we were destined to win the game and we won it,'' Ablordey said.

''Playing AshantiGold is not an easy game . It’s one of the toughest games every team will play in the premier league.

''It got to a point that we had to defend and protect our one goal.That is enough to tell everyone that the game wasn’t an easy one.''

