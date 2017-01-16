Kotoko assistant coach Michael Osei dismisses exit reports

Michael Osei has dispelled rumours he was considering his future at Asante Kotoko after missing out on the substantive coaching job.

Osei had been in an acting capacity since last season but was not confirmed and the club have signed Croatian Zdravko Lugarusic has been appointed as the head coach of the club.

But the former club striker is ready to work with the new boss this season.

''I am surprise, because I have not said or taken that decision, I don’t know where is coming from,'' he told Peace FM.

''I am ready to work with ''Luga''. He is the head Coach and we have to give him our support, I have to help him so the team will move forward.''

Last week, Osei confirmed he rejected a lucrative move to an unnamed Sudanese side.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)