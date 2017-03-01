Kotoko boosted ahead of Elmina Sharks clash after captain Amos Frimpong returned to training

Kotoko have been boosted ahead of Elmina Sharks clash on Sunday after captain Amos Frimpong returned to training.

Frimpong, who broke his right wrist during the side's opening 2-1 win over Liberty Professionals two weeks ago, returned to full scale training on Wednesday.

He has recovered from the setback and should be in line to face the debutante in Kumasi.

Kotoko are joint leaders with Aduana Stars in 10 points from four games.

