Kotoko boss Dr. Kwame Kyei determined fix club’s problems; calls for calm from fans

Executive Chairman of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Dr. Kwame Kyei has called on the teaming fans of the club to remain calm as he is determined to lift the club from their current predicament.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have struggled in the first round of the Ghana Premier League having gone winless in their last eight matches.

The side has also changed four coaches in the first round of the league, just fifteen matches so far.

But Dr. Kyei who was appointed by life patron of the club Otumfou Osei Tutu II to lead the Porcupine Warriors after a difficult 2016 season under the Opoku Nti administration is resolute in turning round the difficult situation of the club.

“When I came, I could’ve let you know that things weren’t good. If things weren’t bad, I wouldn’t have been called to come in. I’m now going to re-organise things. But you must all be patient,” he told National Circles Council (NCC) leaders in Kumasi.

The business man brought in Croatian coach Zdravko Lugarisic who was made to leave after agitations from the fans of the club who insisted the club was not playing sumptuous football.

The side has since not picked any win after the departure of the Croat but the purposeful Executive Chairman is adamant in making the Porcupine Warriors winsome again.

Kotoko are in Swedru to play Proud United FC in the MTN FA Cup.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

