Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong eyes positive start in Ghana Premier League this season

Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong is eyeing an explosive start for his side ahead of the start of the Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors host Liberty Professionals in their opening clash on Sunday.

Kotoko lost 2-0 to West African Football Academy (WAFA) in their opening clash last season.

But captain Amos Frimpong is eyeing a positive start.

“We have struggled to beat Liberty in the last two games we’ve played with them," he is quoted by sportscrusader ” I’ve heard they are preparing very well for the start of the season but I’m confident that with the preparations and motivation we’ve had so far,we can overcome them and pick the maximum three points."

