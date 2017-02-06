Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong reveals competition for starting places

Asante Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong has revealed there is heightened competition for starting places in the team after the new recruits.

The right back claims the competition for a place in the team will have a positive impact on the team and thus will help the players work extra hard to earn it.

Kotoko have brought in nine new players including Prince Acquah, Isaac Quansah, Kwame Boahene, Baba Mahama and Abass Mohammed.

The rest are Ashittey Ollenu, Yakubu Mohammed, Awudu Nafiu and Seth Opare.

"There won't be any negative effect on the team but rather a positive one because in any institution that there is competition, each and everyone tries to do his best to catch the eyes of the coach," Frimpong said.

"So I think with the new players in the squad, it will rather urge us to work harder to earn a starting role in the team."

By Nuhu Adams

