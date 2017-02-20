Kotoko captain Eric Donkor laments 'terrible' pitch at Golden City Park

Asante Kotoko defender Eric Donkor says the bad state of the Golden City pitch was a hindrance in their 0-0 draw with Berekum Chelsea on Sunday.

The pitch looked crusty and that made ball control very difficult for the two sides in the live televised game this week.

''The pitch was very terrible and you could see it wasn't a good pitch for us,'' Donkor told sportscrusader.com.

''It was hard and very rough so it was difficult to control the ball but we managed to play.

''That's Africa for you and this is Ghana so even if it’s a bad pitch, you have to manage and play and that is what we did. I think we did our best.''

