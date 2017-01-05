Kotoko captain Frimpong backs striker Dauda Mohammed to explode at Belgian side Anderlecht

Kumasi Asante Kotoko skipper, Amos Frimpong has tipped Dauda Mohammed to excel at his new club Anderlecht when the Belgian PRO League resumes.

The silky striker was reported to have finalized a five-year deal to the Belgian giants on Wednesday for an undisclosed fee from Ghana Premier League outfit Asante Kotoko.

And Amos, who captained him for two season at the Kumasi-based side, was quick to shower adulation on his former colleague and tipped him to take the Belgian league by storm.

“Dauda needs no further introduction to any Ghanaian football enthusiast. He is a complete footballer blessed with goals and concentration.”

“I am not surprised he has moved to Belgium, I can bet on him to be an instant hit in the league very soon.”

“If you doubt the talent in him just wait until he starts playing for his new club. Not many defenders will be happy to face him on weekly basis “, Amos said.

Dauda Mohammed will join his compatriots, Frank Opoku Acheampong and Emmanuel Adjei Sowah in the Purple and White side when the PRO League resumes.

