Kotoko captain Richard Boadu presents jersey to rap icon Strongman

Asante Kotoko captain Richard Boadu has presented a signed jersey to prolific rapper Strongman Burner.

The Asante Kotoko midfielder met his favourite musician at his home, where he gave him his away jersey as they shared the moment together.

A delighted Strongman took to social media to share his excitement while keeping his options opened if he decides to switch careers.

"Got the Captain’s Jersey now Richard Boadu. So hit me up wen u need a right back Asante Kotoko," he posted on Twitter.

Boadu was named captain of Asante Kotoko at the beginning of the new season and he will be hoping to help the club defend their Ghana Premier League title.

Having joined the Porcupine Warriors two seasons ago from Medeama, Boadu has established himself as a key member of the Reds.

Meanwhile, multiple award winning rapper Strongman is notorious for his lyrical dexterity and remains popular for his beef with fellow musician AMG Medikal.

The Ghana Premier League is currently on hold due to an injunction from Ashantigold.