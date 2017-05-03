Kotoko Chairman Dr. Kyei tells fans to expect 'better days'

Executive Chairman of Asante Kotoko Dr. Kwame Kyei has assured supporters of better days following their recent poor form in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors commenced the premier league campaign on a bright note by picking seventeen points in their opening seven games.

Following supporters’ agitations about the tactics being deployed by coach Zdravko Lugarusic, which resulted in the Croat being sacked and replaced with their former cult hero Frimpong Manso.

However, they are still struggling to find their early season form as they have gone seven games without tasting a victory and were thorn apart by sworn rivals Hearts of Oak in the first leg of the Ghana @60 anniversary Cup game on Monday.

Dr Akyei admits they are in difficult times but he is confident things will get better soon.

“Things haven’t gone as we wanted it but I haven’t lost hope at all,” the Chairman as he addressed the players at their camping base in Accra.

“I am confident that things would change for the better.”

Kotoko will hope to return to winning ways when they Great Olympics on match day 15 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

