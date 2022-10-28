Kotoko chief Nana Yaw Amponsah meets midfielder Mudasiru Salifu at Old Trafford

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Nana Yaw Amponsah attended the Europa League match between Manchester United and FC Sheriff on Thursday at Old Trafford.

Amponsah witnessed the Premier League side humiliate the Moldovan giants in Manchester. Manchester United won 3-0, thanks to goals from Diogo Dalot, Marcus Rashford, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The ultimately comfortable win set up an enticing group decider with Real Sociedad, which will be played in San Sebastian next Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Sheriff, who have three Ghanaian players - Edmund Addo Patrick Kpozo, and Mudasiru Salifu - in their ranks have been eliminated from the competition.

However, Amponsah met and interacted with Kotoko midfielder Mudasiru Salifu prior to the game. The midfielder is on loan from Kotoko and played at the Theatre of Dream, performing admirably.

The loan will expire in December, but there are reports that Sheriff, who are impressed with Mudasiru, want to make the deal permanent.

Mudasifu has played 19 games in all competitions for Sheriff this season.