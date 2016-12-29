Kotoko chief Dr Kyei pays GHȼ 30,000 to debtors to have newspaper return

Asante Kotoko Executive Chairman Dr. Kwame Kyei has issued a cheque for GHȼ30,000 to debtors (printers) to have the club's official newspaper back on the stands.

Also, Dr Kyei paid a GHȼ20,000 cheque to Kotoko Express’ account to take care of operational expenses which would ensure the newspaper’s return.

A payment plan for the remainder of the debt to the printers would be finalised next week.

The club’s official mouthpiece has been off the newsstands since the 2015/16 Premier League ended.

Under the new structure, Kotoko Express and the club’s website, Asantekotokosc.com come directly under the supervision of the Head of Communications who will represent all Kotoko media outfits at the Management level.

The Head of Communications is therefore expected to meet the media team of the club next week on the club’s communications policy for 2016/17 season and beyond.

The newspaper is likely to come after that meeting.

