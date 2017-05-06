Kotoko coach Frimpong Manso admits to be under pressure after Great Olympics defeat

Frimpong Manso has admitted to be feeling the heat as coach of Asante Kotoko following the club's 2-0 away defeat to Great Olympics in week 14 of the Ghana Premier League on Saturday.

Kotoko woes were compounded by the Dade Boys at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday as goals from Paul Fatsi and Francis Atsu Dzorkpata condemned them to their third defeat of the season and seventh consecutive winless run in the ongoing campaign.

When asked by reporters whether he is feeling the pressure in the team's hot seat, Manso blatantly said, "Nothing seems to be working for us, sometimes you feel like it's going to be this weekend to turn the corner but then it's getting worse so for me yes, I'm having a difficult time to turn things around."

"I met the situation but it's been very difficult for us to come out from this mess, I must be honest with that. We have tried to pinpoint the problem but to no avail."

"Anytime we try to solve the problems we suspect might be the cause of the slump, we end up facing another and today it happened again, we had a terrible afternoon, so I think it's a big problem for all us."

