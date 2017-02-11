Kotoko coach Logarusic names strong 18-man squad to face Liberty Profs
Kotoko coach Zdravko Logarusic has named a stronmg 18-man squad for their clash with Liberty Professionals for the opening match of the season at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.
The squad is dominated by players who signed in the off-season as the Porcupines strengthened their team for the new season.
The playing body has been strengthened with 10 new players. The appointment of Croatian coach, Zdravko Logarusic, who will be assisted by Godwin Ablordey, reinforces Management’s resolve to see Kotoko excelling.
Just two goalkeepers were named for the match with Ernest Sowah tipped to be the starter for the match and Abeiku Ainooson, Awudu Nafiu and
Ahmed Adams all expected to shore up the defence.
Below is Kotoko’s 18 man squad to face Liberty Professionals
Goalkeepers
Felix Annan
Ernest sowah
Defenders
Amos Frimpong
Abeiku Ainooson
Awudu Nafiu
Ahmed Adams
Tuffour Frimpong
Midfielders
Seth Opare
Prince Acquah
Issac Quansah
Jackson Owusu
Baba Mahama
Kwame Boahen
Ollenu Ashitteh
Emmanuel Gyamfi
Strikers
Obed Owusu
Abass Mohammed
Yakubu Mohammed