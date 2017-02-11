Kotoko coach Logarusic names strong 18-man squad to face Liberty Profs

Kotoko coach Zdravko Logarusic has named a stronmg 18-man squad for their clash with Liberty Professionals for the opening match of the season at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The squad is dominated by players who signed in the off-season as the Porcupines strengthened their team for the new season.

The playing body has been strengthened with 10 new players. The appointment of Croatian coach, Zdravko Logarusic, who will be assisted by Godwin Ablordey, reinforces Management’s resolve to see Kotoko excelling.

Just two goalkeepers were named for the match with Ernest Sowah tipped to be the starter for the match and Abeiku Ainooson, Awudu Nafiu and

Ahmed Adams all expected to shore up the defence.

Below is Kotoko’s 18 man squad to face Liberty Professionals

Goalkeepers

Felix Annan

Ernest sowah

Defenders

Amos Frimpong

Abeiku Ainooson

Awudu Nafiu

Ahmed Adams

Tuffour Frimpong

Midfielders

Seth Opare

Prince Acquah

Issac Quansah

Jackson Owusu

Baba Mahama

Kwame Boahen

Ollenu Ashitteh

Emmanuel Gyamfi

Strikers

Obed Owusu

Abass Mohammed

Yakubu Mohammed

